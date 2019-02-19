Students ejected from Ontario legislature after shouting insults at Premier Doug Ford

Some students in the public gallery were ejected Tuesday after they shouted insults at Premier Doug Ford during question period.
Outside the legislature, others protested Ford’s move to scrap free tuition for low-income students in favour of an overall 10-per-cent cut.
Ford called the protests an example of “indoctrination” and said the students are “gonna be good socialists.”
He has previously said that “crazy Marxist ideas” come out of some student unions.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.