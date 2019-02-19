 Skip to main content

Canada Students ejected from Ontario legislature after shouting insults at Premier Doug Ford

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Some students in the public gallery were ejected Tuesday after they shouted insults at Premier Doug Ford during question period.

Outside the legislature, others protested Ford’s move to scrap free tuition for low-income students in favour of an overall 10-per-cent cut.

Ford called the protests an example of “indoctrination” and said the students are “gonna be good socialists.”

He has previously said that “crazy Marxist ideas” come out of some student unions.

