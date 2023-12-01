Open this photo in gallery: Canadian music producer Peter Moore died Nov. 11, at Toronto Western Hospital, from complications of treatments for terminal prostate cancer.Handout

You could call the recording studio maestro Peter Moore a producer, just as long as you called. He preferred the sound of the human voice to texts and emails. But he didn’t consider himself a producer.

“Peter was a recordist,” said guitarist Michael Timmins of Cowboy Junkies. “He would tell me that producer was not the right term for him.”

Renowned as an engineer with innovative techniques and strong ideas, Mr. Moore was indeed listed as producer on the Cowboy Junkies’ first three albums, including the Toronto alt-country group’s debut Whites Off Earth Now!! in 1986 and the band’s breakthrough LP two years later, The Trinity Session, which was recorded in the city’s downtown Church of the Holy Trinity.

He died Nov. 11, at Toronto Western Hospital, from complications of treatments for terminal prostate cancer; it was diagnosed in the summer of 2020. The golden-eared Hamilton native known as the Captain for his lion-hearted leadership in the recording studio was 67.

“I don’t know if anybody has ever been better at capturing sound than Peter,” Cowboy Junkies biographer Dave Bowler said.

Over a career that stretched back to the 1980s, Mr. Moore worked either as a producer, engineer, mastering specialist or tape restorer on albums by Canadian artists such as Oscar Peterson, Bruce Cockburn, Headpins, Willie P. Bennett, Great Speckled Bird, Sloan, Diana Krall, Murray McLauchlan, the Sadies, Neko Case, Martha and the Muffins, and Nash the Slash.

Mr. Moore won a Grammy Award for Best Historical Album in 2016 with his associate Jan Haust for the digitization of The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11. The much-mythologized and widely bootlegged demo music from Bob Dylan and the Band was mostly recorded in the summer of 1967 in West Saugerties, N.Y. It was crudely stored for years by the Band’s organ player, Garth Hudson.

As the project’s engineer, Mr. Moore restored the original reel-to-reel tapes, which were mouldy and otherwise compromised, with the meticulous precision and care an archaeologist might devote to the Dead Sea Scrolls.

“Peter never backed down from anything,” said Mr. Haust, who produced the box set. “He had a great sense of self-confidence. If this didn’t work, he tried that.”

Mr. Moore constantly rewired his studios to upgrade the sound and almost always modified his equipment for the same reason. He was a high-fidelity perfectionist and analogue evangelist whose everyday Holy Grail was to record the sonic atmosphere of the room, preferably with no overdubs and often famously using a single microphone, a Calrec Ambisonic.

He first used it on the Junkies’ Whites Off Earth Now!!, recorded in the band’s small garage during a heat wave, without air conditioning and with rotting mattresses on the walls to baffle the sound. Mr. Moore later said that one could taste the sweat on singer Margo Timmins’s upper lip when listening to the album.

“What is special about Whites Off Earth Now!! and The Trinity Session is that they are purely and simply the sound of those musicians, playing those songs, in that room at that moment,” said Mr. Bowler, author of Music is the Drug: The Authorised Biography of Cowboy Junkies. “There is no filter; there is no producer imposing himself and his sound on things. Peter is just busying himself in getting the most honest, accurate recording that he can.”

Open this photo in gallery: Mr. Moore won a Grammy Award for Best Historical Album in 2016 with his associate Jan Haust for the digitization of The Basement Tapes Complete: The Bootleg Series Vol. 11.Handout

Mr. Moore’s perseverance also served him well on 2010′s Garth Hudson Presents a Canadian Celebration of The Band, which he engineered and co-produced. The star-studded album corralled artists such as Hawksley Workman, Mary Margaret O’Hara, Blue Rodeo and Neil Young to interpret songs previously recorded by the Band.

On April 14, 2009, Mr. Young showed up at Mr. Moore’s E Room studio in west Toronto to record the song This Wheel’s on Fire with the country-rock band the Sadies. The iconic rocker’s three tour buses and the rough-cut roadies attracted attention on the narrow residential street. “The neighbours thought it was the Mob and Peter was connected,” said Doug Lounsbury, a friend. “He gained a lot of neighbourly respect after that.”

Mr. Young is famously eccentric with his equipment. His vintage amplifier rig had to be handled delicately through a side gate. It was so big that the studio’s sliding doors had to be removed to accommodate the contraption. When thick cables wouldn’t fit under a door, Mr. Moore punched a hole in the wall to make room.

The effort was worth it. Mr. Young’s manager, Elliot Roberts, was particularly impressed that the singer’s vocals were captured so well. “Elliot said Neil’s voice hadn’t sounded like that in 20 or 30 years,” recalled Mr. Haust said. “Peter was very proud of that comment.”

Mr. Moore was equally comfortable working with classical artists as he was with punk bands.

“He mastered all of my band’s stuff,” said Warren Kinsella, a part-time punk rocker better known as a columnist, author and political consultant. “He made a bunch of untalented, drooling, shambolic, geriatric punks sound passably good, and that’s no small thing.”

Mr. Moore was nominated for a Juno Award for Producer of the Year and Engineer of the Year, in 1991 and 1992, respectively. He was called on often to remaster and restore analogue media for digital consumption. He rehabilitated old tapes of Joni Mitchell, James Taylor and Phil Ochs performing in 1970 at a landmark Greenpeace benefit concert at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, for the 2009 album Amchitka.

On the personal side, Mr. Moore was in favour of dark chocolate and top-shelf Scotch. He studied anthropology at the postgraduate level and was mischievous and intellectually inquisitive. A devoted conversationalist, he would enthusiastically talk on subjects as diverse as solar flares, pheromones and the utter weirdness of humans.

“Ask him a question, and you had an interesting half-hour ahead of you,” Mr. Timmins said.

Peter Joseph Moore came into this world on Aug. 6, 1956, in Hamilton. He was the third of three sons born to homemaker Gladys Moore (née Pearson) and Joseph Moore, a diesel engine mechanic for 35 years at the steel mill company Stelco.

“Peter’s technical talents were definitely handed down from our father,” his brother, Jay Moore, said.

He owned a portable reel-to-reel tape recorder by the age of six. He wasn’t yet a teenager when he purchased a set of Sennheiser headphones with money earned from his newspaper route. Inside the box was a demonstration 45 rpm record with such sounds as a vocal group singing and children splashing in a swimming pool. “Hearing all these going off in my head, I felt I was totally in that space,” he said in the 2020 book Music is the Drug. “I could escape from my world and go into that one. I’ve been trying to recreate that ever since.”

In 1979, while at the University of Western Ontario, he founded his own punk music label, Silent Head Records. He recorded the groups in the basement of a house he rented with other students. “It was pretty nuts running a label while still going to school,” he told Billboard magazine’s Larry LeBlanc years later.

After graduating in 1982, the self-taught producer/engineer founded MDI Productions and moved his operation to Toronto, where he branched out into rock, jazz and classical recordings as well as film and television scores. In 1985, video supplier Adcom Electronics hired Mr. Moore to create and manage an audio division dedicated to designing and outfitting professional music, film and television studios throughout Canada.

“I was working 80 hours a week at Adcom and still producing on the weekends,” Mr. Moore told Billboard. “I did all the Cowboy Junkies stuff while I was working at Adcom.”

He had an aural epiphany in 1986. Hearing the Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms on his first CD player, he recoiled in response to the pristine but airtight, sterile sound. Throwing a 1958 Billie Holiday album onto his turntable, he heard what he called a “perfect emotional transmitter,” as opposed to the factory-processed digital noise of the 1980s.

“By 1986, we were so far from the path of truth,” he said in Music is the Drug. “Listen to that record and you’re in a little club, sitting at your table and Billie is ten feet away, singing. That became my reference point.”

Mr. Moore recorded The Trinity Session that year in one day at a cost of $250, using a single ambient microphone connected to a Beta cassette deck. He made a name for himself with the album, and made some money as well after the album sold over 10,000 copies on the Junkies’ own Latent Recordings and some two million copies more after a reissue on major label RCA.

“I used the royalties from the Cowboy Junkies album to build the Beaconsfield studio,” Mr. Moore told The Globe and Mail in 2019. He converted the basement and first floor of his Victorian home on Beaconsfield Avenue to create the space.

Despite the international success of The Trinity Session, Mr. Moore was unable to parlay the acclaim to jobs outside of Canada. A minor drug conviction in 1981 made crossing the border for work difficult. “For a little chunk of hash for which I paid a $100 fine, I’m practically barred from entering the States,” Mr. Moore told Billboard.

In 1996, he earned a Genie Award for his work on Bruce MacDonald’s acclaimed punk-rock mockumentary adaptation of Michael Turner’s novel Hard Core Logo. Though he was not a musician, Mr. Moore co-wrote the soundtrack song Who the Hell Do You Think You Are?

“Peter was a super bright guy who could absorb incredible amounts of information,” Mr. MacDonald said. “There a deep curiosity to him, in and out of the studio.” Mr. Moore also produced the soundtracks to Mr. MacDonald’s Highway 61 and Dance Me Outside.

In 1999, Mr. Moore produced Johnstown, the debut album of Suzie Ungerleider (who performed as Oh Susanna at the time). It was her first time in a recording studio.

“He was super patient and positive, and he trusted my gut instinct,” Ms. Ungerleider recalled. “I remember his eyes being so warm and full of emotion. Johnstown was a dark album, and he was really interested in that and he wanted to emphasize that. That was important for me. I didn’t want anyone telling me to lighten up.”

In 2003, Mr. Moore moved to his new studio, The E Room. Though he worked regularly, when the streaming of music overtook the sale of music, Mr. Moore wasn’t able to make the coin he previously enjoyed. “My hydro bill is bigger than my royalty cheques from producing albums,” he told The Globe. “The music creators aren’t getting paid.”

On Nov. 25, friends, family and musicians gathered for a tribute to Mr. Moore at the Church of the Holy Trinity, where he had captured The Trinity Session 36 years earlier, almost to the day. One of the speakers at the celebration tapped the microphone before addressing the audience. The noise was abrasive; the treatment of the audio equipment, insensitive. Mr. Moore would not have approved.

Mr. Moore leaves his wife, Clare Bambrough; daughter, Claire Nielsen; and brothers, Jay Moore and Bob Moore.