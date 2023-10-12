Open this photo in gallery: The Emergency Department entrance at the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus in Ottawa on May 16, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canadian researchers have published a large study that finds intensive care units can collect less blood for lab tests and thereby avoid transfusions for critically ill patients who may have blood drawn multiple times a day.

The study notes 90 per cent of blood collected by a standard test tube – which can draw up to six millilitres – is not needed and wasted.

It found that a smaller tube that collects about half the amount provides more than enough blood for a typical lab test. The switch also saved one blood transfusion for every 10 patients in ICUs.

The study between 2019 and 2021 compared the use of regular and smaller tubes for tests involving 27-thousand patients at 25 intensive care units in four provinces.

Lead author and hematologist Doctor Deborah Siegal of The Ottawa Hospital says about 40 per cent of the sickest patients need transfusions due to repeated blood tests.

She says the smaller tubes don’t cost more, preserve the blood supply and reduce strain on already fragile patients.

The study was published Thursday in JAMA, the Journal of the American Medical Association.