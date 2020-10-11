Sudbury police seek help in locating woman last seen more than a week ago

Police in northern Ontario asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 34-year-old woman who has not been seen for more than a week.

Greater Sudbury Police say Misty Assinewai was last seen on Oct. 2.

She was in the area of King Street in Sudbury, Ont., at the time.

Assinewai is described as a five-foot-nine Indigenous woman, weighing 130 pounds with black and blonde hair and brown eyes.

Police say they want to check on her well-being.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.