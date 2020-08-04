Suicide-prevention activist says officials tried to remove camp from Saskatchewan legislature

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Suicide-prevention activist says officials tried to remove camp from Saskatchewan legislature

REGINA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Saskatchewan Legislative Building stands in Regina on May 30, 2020.

Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press

An organizer of a month-long march calling for suicide prevention says police and provincial officials tried to shut their camp at the Saskatchewan legislature grounds down over the weekend.

Tristen Durocher says officers arrived at the camp’s tepee with people from the Provincial Capital Commission before sunrise on Sunday, saying they were there to enforce the bylaws for Wascana Park.

Durocher says they asked the protesters to take the camp down, but the group refused and the officials eventually left.

Story continues below advertisement

The Walking With Our Angels group arrived in Regina last week following a 600-kilometre trek to raise awareness about suicides in the north.

Government spokesperson Jay Teneycke said in an email that officials requested the camp be removed because bylaws prohibit overnight camping and don’t allow the erection of permanent or semi-permanent structures on the legislature grounds.

The bylaw also states that gatherings, including protests, must receive appropriate permits in advance, and can only operate between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

“This system helps create a safe and healthy environment, and is intended to create a balance within the park, meeting the needs of both individual patrons, protesters and large groups,” Teneycke said.

In addition to asking for more resources for suicide prevention, Walking with our Angels is also protesting the government’s refusal to pass a suicide prevention bill.

Durocher said the group won’t leave until they see meaningful action on suicide prevention in the province.

“I didn’t walk 635 kilometres to be intimidated by a piece of paper and by old, white dusty men in uniform, because we lose children in the north as young as eight years old, because of hopelessness,” Durocher said.

Story continues below advertisement

Durocher said that after protesters refused to leave Sunday, the officials then asked the people inside the tepee to come out so the officers could go inside the take it down for them. Durocher said he told the officers they would have to wait, as some of the people weren’t dressed.

“They got tired of waiting, they waited less than an hour and they left,” said Durocher.

Teneycke said organizers were informed of the bylaws on multiple occasions throughout their walk and when they arrived on site.

Two years ago, a judge ordered that tepees that were part of the Justice For Our Stolen Children Camp on the legislature grounds be dismantled after the government applied for an eviction order.

The campers had been protesting racial injustice and the disproportionate number of Indigenous children in care.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies