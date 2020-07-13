Sunnybrook Hospital’s fundraising branch names new president

Open this photo in gallery As the coming president and chief executive of the Sunnybrook Foundation, Veteran fundraiser Kelly Cole will oversee all fundraising for equipment, research and capital projects. Handout

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, one of North America’s largest hospitals, has appointed a new chief for its fundraising arm in the middle of a global pandemic that has hurt the charitable sector, but underscored the need for health research.

The Toronto hospital, home to Canada’s largest trauma centre, sees 1.3 million patient visits annually and has more than 200 scientists conducting $100-million worth of research each year. As the coming president and chief executive of the Sunnybrook Foundation, Veteran fundraiser Kelly Cole will oversee all fundraising for equipment, research and capital projects.

One of the biggest challenges the foundation will face is attracting donors and philanthropic support as the COVID-19 pandemic strains health care systems around the world. With in-person events cancelled or moved online, Ms. Cole and her team will need to figure out how to raise money and market the hospital’s work under physical-distancing restrictions.

“Staff are working remotely, we need to ensure that we’re reaching out to donors in a meaningful way. And some people have been affected by the pandemic in their own financial circumstances, so fundraising has been impacted significantly,” she said.

It’s a job that she said will be challenging, but vital work. The foundation raises money to buy new equipment, fund research and upgrade facilities — none of which is covered by government grants.

“There’s been a real advancement on the awareness of the need for health care research, and that has come to the forefront with COVID-19,” Ms. Cole said.

Currently, Ms. Cole is the vice-president of university advancement at Western University, where she helped lead a fundraising campaign to support student experience, research initiatives and new facilities. The campaign surpassed its goal of $750-million, raising more than $805-million.

Before working in academia, Ms. Cole’s roots were in health care. As president and CEO of West Park Healthcare Centre Foundation in Toronto, she launched one of the largest fundraising campaigns in the history of the rehabilitation facility and led a team that more than quadrupled its fundraising dollars annually.

“I’ve been in fundraising from the beginning since right after graduation,” she said. “The organizations that I’ve worked in are places where I felt passionate about the causes and their ability to have an impact on people and communities. For Sunnybrook, the impact is Canada-wide and, in some places, globally.”

Ms. Cole will start her new role on Nov. 16, replacing president and CEO Jon Dellandrea, who is retiring after eight years on Oct. 31.

