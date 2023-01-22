Travellers wait in line at a Sunwing Airlines check-in desk at Trudeau Airport in Montreal, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Sunwing airlines has reduced its flight schedules from three airports in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham HughesGraham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Sunwing airlines has reduced its flight schedules from three airports in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

Tiffany Chase with the Halifax International Airport Authority confirmed Sunday that Sunwing cancelled its plans to launch once-weekly flights in February from Halifax to Orlando, Fla., and to Cayo Largo del Sur, Cuba.

She says a twice-weekly flight to Varadero, Cuba, set to begin in February will be reduced to once a week.

Courtney Burns, president of the Greater Moncton International Airport Authority, says the airline has cancelled one of two weekly flights from Moncton to Varadero, which were planned to run from mid-February until mid-May.

Burns said the airline will rebook those affected on another flight, or it will offer a full refund.

Meanwhile, the Fredericton International Airport said in a Jan. 12 Facebook post that Sunwing cancelled flights to Cayo Coco, Cuba, “due to operational constraints.”

Sunwing did not respond to a request for comment.