Ontario Long-Term Care Minister Paul Calandra takes his oath at the swearing-in ceremony, at Queen’s Park, in Toronto, on June 24.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s long-term care minister says supply chain issues and COVID-19 outbreaks are hampering efforts to install air conditioning in all resident rooms.

Paul Calandra says the province is following up with long-term care homes that have failed to meet a government deadline – 90 homes have yet to become fully air-conditioned.

Legislation passed last year required that homes install air conditioning in all resident rooms by June 22 of this year.

A spokesperson for the ministry says 537 of the province’s 627 long-term care homes were fully air-conditioned as of Tuesday.

The ministry could not say how many residents are affected.

Temperatures have soared this week across much of the province, prompting Environment Canada to issue heat warnings for several regions on some days.

