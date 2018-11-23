 Skip to main content

Canada Supporters to press Cuba for return of Quebec man caught in legal limbo

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Supporters of a Quebec man who has been in legal limbo in Cuba since the death of a fellow tourist in July 2017 are taking their case for his freedom to the country’s embassy in Ottawa.

Toufik Benhamiche has been prevented from leaving the Caribbean country following the death of an Ontario woman in a boating accident while he was on a tourist excursion in Cayo Coco.

A criminal negligence conviction and four-year sentence rendered against Benhamiche were overturned last June by Cuba’s highest court, which ordered a more thorough investigation.

But Benhamiche is now facing the prospect of a second trial, and prosecutors are seeking a five-year sentence. He is not detained, but he is barred from leaving Cuba.

Kahina Bensaadi, Benhamiche’s wife, says dozens of supporters and friends will head to Ottawa Saturday to deliver a letter to Cuban officials urging them to let him come home.

Bensaadi says that after already going through the legal process once, her husband sees no end to his ordeal. Meanwhile, the couple’s two young daughters are anxious to have him return.

“The message I want to send is that it’s enough: We don’t have confidence in the Cuban justice system anymore and it’s time for them to let my husband go,” Bensaadi said.

“It’s enough with the abuse of power, with injustice and with the double standards.”

