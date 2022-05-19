Ontario Premier Doug Ford makes a campaign stop at the Finishing Trades Institute of Ontario, in North York, Ont., on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

The marching orders that PC Leader Doug Ford first sent his newly elected cabinet ministers back in 2018 will remain secret past the next election, which is just two weeks away, now that the Supreme Court of Canada has agreed to hear the government’s appeal.

Four years ago, CBC reporter Nicole Brockbank filed a freedom of information request for the 23 mandate letters that the newly elected premier sent to his cabinet ministers. These letters, which are regularly released proactively by governments in Canada, outline the policy priorities for each minister.

But Ontario’s cabinet office denied the CBC’s request, relying on an exemption that is supposed to protect sensitive cabinet deliberations: “A head shall refuse to disclose a record where the disclosure would reveal the substance of deliberations of the Executive Council or its committees.”

That decision has thrice been overruled, first by the Information Commissioner of Ontario in 2019 , then again when the Divisional Court declined the province’s judicial review application, and finally by Ontario’s highest appeal court in a 2-1 decision this past January.

In upholding the IPC’s decision, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruling stated that the mandate letters “highlight the decisions the Premier ultimately made, they do not shed light on the process used to make those decisions, or the alternatives rejected along the way. Accordingly, the Letters do not threaten to divulge Cabinet’s deliberative process or its formulation of policies.”

Legally, the case has been watched closely by government transparency advocates and journalists because of the potential precedent it may have set around using the so-called “cabinet records” exemption.

But for others, it’s also a powerful example of Canada’s broken access to information system.

“What this case shows, in a pretty stark way, is that just going through the access to information process to its fullest extent – with multiple levels of court review – can leave you in a situation where we are just a few weeks away from the next election and we still don’t have the mandate letters,” said Justin Safayeni of Stockwoods, who is representing the CBC.

The Globe contacted the ministry of the attorney general’s spokesperson for comment immediately following the release of the Supreme Court’s decision at 9:45 a.m. This story will be updated.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.