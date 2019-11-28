 Skip to main content

Canada

Supreme Court declines to hear extradition appeal in cyber abuse case

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of an Ontario medical student facing extradition on child-exploitation charges.

Marco (Mark) Viscomi is wanted by U.S. authorities for allegedly forcing two American teenage sisters to engage in sexual acts while he watched via Skype.

The case arose in January 2012, when someone had a webcam chat with a 17-year old girl in Virginia Beach, Va.

According to court documents, the person allegedly used threats to force the girl to expose her breasts, and then to engage in explicit sexual and sexually violent activities with her 13-year-old sister.

American police tracked the communications through the internet protocol address and information from a service provider to a home in Stouffville, Ont., north of Toronto.

Police in Ontario arrested and charged Viscomi, but the Canadian charges were later withdrawn in favour of extradition proceedings to the U.S. following a request from American authorities.

