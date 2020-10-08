Supreme Court declines to review sentence in 2017 stabbing of Manitoba teenager

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review the eight-year sentence handed to a man who stabbed a teenager at a church.

Maksym Kravchenko assaulted the girl in a washroom after a Sunday service at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler, Man., in 2017.

The girl’s family said the stabbing punctured the 15-year-old’s kidney, an artery, diaphragm and intestinal area, though she has since recovered.

Kravchenko pleaded guilty to aggravated assault for the random attack.

The Crown requested six years behind bars, but a judge set the sentence at 10 years.

Manitoba’s Court of Appeal lowered the sentence to eight years, prompting the Crown to ask the Supreme Court for a review.

