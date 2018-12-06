Supreme Court denies Toronto police officer James Forcillo’s appeal

Canada’s top court has refused to hear an appeal from a Toronto police officer jailed for shooting a teenager on an empty streetcar five years ago.
A jury convicted Const. James Forcillo of the attempted murder of 18-year-old Sammy Yatim in 2016.
The conviction related to a second volley of bullets Forcillo fired after Yatim was down and dying.
Forcillo’s lawyers argued the first and second volleys the officer fired were artificially divided into discrete events.
They also wanted to contest his initial six-year sentence, which was a year longer than the mandatory minimum.
Bystander video of the shooting sparked widespread public outrage.
