Canada Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Halifax man over dangerous offender status

Supreme Court dismisses appeal from Halifax man over dangerous offender status

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Supreme Court of Canada has decided not to hear an appeal from a Nova Scotia man fighting a ruling that labelled him a dangerous offender.

Lloyd Eugene Bailey was convicted in 2010 of eight charges stemming from a December 2008 attack and sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman at a Halifax hotel, which was interrupted by a hotel manager responding to complaints of screams from Bailey’s room.

A jury convicted him of three counts of sexual assault with a weapon and sexual assault causing bodily harm, and for trying to strangle the woman after drugging her.

Crown attorneys applied at sentencing to have Bailey labelled a dangerous offender, which would keep him behind bars indefinitely, because of a history of assaults.

A 65-page psychiatric report submitted during the dangerous-offender hearing concluded Bailey had a “markedly high risk” to reoffend.

In 2017, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal upheld the trial judge’s decision to label Bailey a dangerous offender.

Bailey then appealed to Canada’s top court, which has now dismissed his application.

The court didn’t provide a reason for its decision, which is generally the case when announcing such rulings.

Report an error
