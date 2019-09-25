Supreme Court holds first hearing outside Ottawa since 1875

Open this photo in gallery Attendees wait for Supreme Court of Canada judges to arrive in the Manitoba Court of Appeal in Winnipeg, on Sept. 25, 2019. JOHN WOODS/The Canadian Press

Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner says the first road show in the court’s history is an attempt to prevent the loss of faith in democratic institutions.

On Wednesday, the court held its first hearing outside of Ottawa since it was established in 1875. Chief Justice Wagner has previously stressed the need for transparency in a world in which, he says, people are losing faith in democratic norms.

“It is hard to have faith in something if you don’t understand it,” the Chief Justice said, addressing himself to a capacity crowd of 50 in the public gallery of a Manitoba Court of Appeal courtroom in Winnipeg, with dozens more in an overflow room watching on closed-circuit television. “This is why I believe it is so important for people to see how the justice system works.”

Story continues below advertisement

The audience was treated to a feisty hearing about whether judges themselves can be held to account for delay. That is, how long is too long when deciding whether an accused person is guilty? Justice Gerald Chartier of the Manitoba Court of Queen’s Bench had taken nine months to decide a man was guilty of sexually abusing his stepdaughter, in a case that had already taken 33 months. Two lower courts had refused a defence request to throw the verdict out over the delay, which led to Wednesday’s appeal to the Supreme Court.

There was plenty of give and take, with Justice Malcolm Rowe and Justice Russell Brown using everyday phrases such as “not cutting any ice” and “skating on thin ice,” respectively, to let the lawyers involved know that certain arguments they were making were going nowhere with the court as a whole. At one point, when Amanda Sansregret, a lawyer for the accused man, would not let Justice Rowe break in while she was making a point, he let her know she had violated the unwritten rules of the hearing. “Sorry, madam, if I can pose a question,” he said, insisting on a judge’s right to interrupt.

The response in the public gallery was appreciative. Ben Mercado-Cruz, a political-science graduate from Queen’s University, who immigrated from Mexico as a child, said the process he witnessed reinforced his confidence in the court.

“It was very personal,” he said. “They’re making quips to each other. The rules of the proceeding seem to be very informal, in a sense.” Mentioning Justice Rowe’s comment, he said that the process requires participants to be on their best behaviour. “We’re all hanging by a thread, we’re hanging by our better angels.” He said it is good to know “our democracy is safe in the hands” of the judges.

The two mornings of hearings (Thursday’s involves francophone education in British Columbia) are part of a week-long visit by the court, launched on Sunday when Chief Justice Wagner, wearing a Winnipeg Jets jersey, dropped the puck at a ceremonial opening faceoff before a Jets preseason game.

There are events to which the media and wider public are invited, and events from which they are excluded. On Monday, each of the nine judges, accompanied by a judge from a Manitoba court, visited a downtown high school (the media were allowed to observe). That was followed by a private reception hosted by Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman, with a gala dinner with the local legal community set for Thursday evening (also private), and private meetings set for Friday with law students, executive members of the provincial law society and bar association and Indigenous groups (though media may shoot photos). There was a public question-and-answer session and meet-and-greet Wednesday afternoon at the Canadian Human Rights Museum.

Explaining his vision of openness and accessibility at the afternoon session, Chief Justice Wagner, who has held his position since December, 2017, said the court is not seeking friends.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“This is not because we want to be popular," he said. "Courts make decisions that are definitely unpopular, sometimes. We don’t need Canadians to love us. Trust me, we have thick skins, we can take it. But we do want you to understand us.”

Questions from the audience of 275 people focused on Indigenous and minority issues, how law students should optimize their time (don’t sleep, said Justice Sheilah Martin, a former law dean) and what lawyers should do to be effective at the Supreme Court.

“Even if we seem a little cranky with a lawyer,” Justice Brown said, “or we seem to be challenging a lawyer, we’re doing it because we think a lawyer, once directed … can help us.”

Justice Michael Moldaver recalled a time in 1978, as a young lawyer, he was screamed at and humiliated by judges at the Supreme Court. He vowed never to return – and didn’t until he joined the court himself in 2011. “As judges,” he said, “we must remember we can destroy a counsel, particularly a young counsel.”

The cost of the visit was less than $125,000, from the court’s operating budget of slightly more than $25-million (not including judges’ salaries), court spokeswoman Renée Theriault said.

Chief Justice Wagner said the court chose Winnipeg because it is the country’s geographic centre, a microcosm of its diversity and full of friendly people. The court’s usual practice is to webcast its hearings held in Ottawa.