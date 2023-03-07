Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown looks on during his welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court in Ottawa on Oct. 6, 2015.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown, who has been on a leave of absence since Feb. 1, is the subject of a complaint received on Jan. 29, the Canadian Judicial Council revealed on Tuesday.

The council, a disciplinary body for federally appointed judges, did not disclose any details about the complaint or who made it. It said the decision to go public was made by the British Columbia Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson, who chairs the council’s judicial conduct committee.

The Supreme Court of Canada did not announce Justice Brown’s absence when it began. It only became apparent when a judgment was issued on Feb. 17 in which an asterisk appeared beside his name, indicating he had been part of the panel hearing the case, but had not taken part in the ruling. The court said through a spokesperson at the time that the matter was confidential.

The council, which is chaired by Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Wagner, said in a public statement that it was releasing the information in light of questions about Justice Brown’s absence from “the highest court in the country that is comprised of only nine judges.” It said it would not provide more details at this time.

Anyone, including a member of the judicial council, comprised of chief and associate chief justices across the country, may make a complaint. They can be made anonymously.

In general, the rules of the judicial council are to keep complaints confidential at early stages of the process. The council’s statement stressed that it is up to Chief Justice Hinkson to determine what information needs to be released to preserve public confidence in the judiciary.

The first stage of the complaints process is a preliminary screening by the council’s executive director. The council’s statement makes clear that the complaint has cleared that initial hurdle. It said Chief Justice Hinkson asked Justice Brown on Jan. 31 to comment on the allegations in the complaint. Justice Brown replied on Feb. 20. That is the second stage of the process.

Justice Brown, 57, was appointed by prime minister Stephen Harper in 2015.