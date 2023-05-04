The Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on Aug. 10, 2022.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear the appeal of a Quebec man seeking compensation over imprisonment for murders he says he did not commit.

Yves Plamondon spent almost 28 years behind bars for the first-degree murders of three people in the 1980s.

Plamondon was released in early 2014 pending a new trial ordered by the Quebec Court of Appeal, but the Crown elected not to proceed.

He initiated court action seeking compensation, arguing there had been a miscarriage of justice because the prosecution had failed to disclose certain evidence to him.

A Quebec judge dismissed Plamondon’s action, saying the information in question had not been intentionally withheld and would not have affected the verdict in any event.

Plamondon’s challenge of that decision was unsuccessful, prompting him to turn to the Supreme Court.