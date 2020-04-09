 Skip to main content
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear bid to suspend Quebec’s secularism law

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Demonstrators march during a protest against Bill 21, in Montreal, on April 7, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada will not look at whether Quebec’s secularism law should be suspended while a full legal challenge of the measure plays out.

The law, known as Bill 21, prohibits some public-sector workers, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work.

In December, the Quebec Court of Appeal rejected a bid by a national Muslim organization, a civil-liberties group and a university student who wears a hijab to have the central elements of the law suspended while their legal arguments are heard.

The Charter of Rights and Freedoms’ notwithstanding clause allows governments to shield legislation against court challenges concerning the violation of fundamental rights and freedoms.

In a 2-1 ruling, the appeal court acknowledged the secularism law was causing harm that may be serious and irreparable but said Quebec’s application of the notwithstanding clause meant it should not be suspended.

Following its usual practice, the Supreme Court gave no reason for refusing to hear the case.

