 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
offer ends april 20
save over $140
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
Credible journalism
at an incredible price
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Supreme Court of Canada’s longest-serving current member heading to Harvard Law

Sean FineJustice Writer
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Justice Rosalie Abella, a refugee who became a Supreme Court judge, has been named by Harvard Law School to a chair endowed in the name of international lawyer and Holocaust survivor Samuel Pisar.

The three-year appointment begins on July 1, 2022. Justice Abella reaches the Supreme Court of Canada’s mandatory retirement age of 75 this July. She is the court’s longest-serving current member, having been appointed by then-prime minister Paul Martin in 2004.

Justice Abella is the first Canadian jurist appointed to a chair at Harvard Law School, the school said in a news release. The chair is formally known as the Samuel LL.M. ’55 S.J.D. ’59 and Judith Pisar Visiting Professor of Law. It is currently held by Philippe Sands, an international lawyer who has represented Gambia at the International Court of Justice in a suit in which Gambia is acting on behalf of 57 countries to protect the Rohingya people from genocide in Myanmar.

Story continues below advertisement

The school said Justice Abella, who became a judge in Ontario just before turning 30, has made groundbreaking contributions in human rights, constitutional law, law reform, labour rights, family law, international law, administrative law and judicial education. It also cited her past contributions as chair of the Ontario Labour Relations Board, the Ontario Law Reform Commission and the federal Royal Commission on Equality in Employment, which led her to coin the term “employment equity,” embodied ever since in federal legislation.

Justice Abella will teach two courses for six weeks in the fall and two different six-week courses in the spring, including constitutional law, comparative law, jurisprudence and the role of judges. She will live in Cambridge, Mass., during teaching sessions.

Justice Abella was born in a displaced persons’ camp in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1946, on the anniversary of Canada’s Confederation. Four years later, her family came to Canada as refugees. Her father had been trained as a lawyer in prewar Poland, but did not practise law in Canada.

Samuel Pisar, who died in 2015, was the stepfather of the current U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken. Born in Poland, he survived Auschwitz and other Nazi death camps, and went on to become an international lawyer, based in New York and Paris, and an adviser to French and U.S. presidents. He told his life story in a 1979 autobiography, Of Blood and Hope.

“Justice Abella is a visionary jurist; a profound and humane thinker; and a vibrant, generous human being,” said Martha Minow, a law professor at Harvard.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies