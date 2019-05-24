Supreme Court orders new manslaughter trial in death of Cindy Gladue

The Supreme Court of Canada has ordered a man to face another trial in the 2011 death of Indigenous sex worker Cindy Gladue, in a case that sparked protests across the country.

The new trial of Bradley Barton will be for manslaughter only, after four judges ruled out the possibility of a murder conviction. Three judges would have allowed a retrial on both first-degree murder and the lesser offence of manslaughter.

All seven judges cited as a reason for ordering a new trial the trial judge’s failure to hold a rape-shield hearing, in the absence of the jury, on whether the victim’s sexual activity a night earlier with Mr. Barton could be introduced as evidence.

A jury acquitted Mr. Barton of murder and manslaughter after a 2015 trial in which the Crown brought Ms. Gladue’s preserved pelvic tissue into the courtroom as evidence, in what was described as a Canadian first. Ms. Gladue, a 36-year-old mother of three from Alberta, who was Métis, was referred to as a “native” or a prostitute more than 50 times during the trial. Indigenous and feminist critics said the trial dehumanized Ms. Gladue, and made it less likely for the jury to convict.

​The Alberta Court of Appeal had thrown out the jury acquittal in a 3-0 ruling and ordered a new trial, saying that Justice Robert Graesser of the Court of Queen’s Bench had failed to warn jurors of the dangers of applying stereotyped thinking about Indigenous women and sex-trade workers. Mr. Barton appealed to the Supreme Court. His lawyers, Dino Bottos and Peter Sankoff, argued that the appeal court lacked impartiality and raised objections that went beyond the grounds of appeal set out by the Crown.

Ms. Gladue’s body was found in the bathtub of Mr. Barton’s Edmonton hotel room. She bled to death after sustaining an 11 cm wound in her vagina. The prosecution’s theory was that Mr. Barton caused the tear with a knife or his hand. Mr. Barton said he had used his hand during rough, consensual sex, two nights in a row.

The case raised issues around the rape-shield provisions in the Criminal Code whose main purpose is to protect sexual-assault complainants from questioning about their past sexual behaviour, and prevent juries from drawing conclusions based on stereotypes. It also raised issues about whether judges’ standard warnings to juries to avoid stereotyped thinking need to be expanded on and updated. Also at issue was the definition of consent, especially in the context of rough sex involving sex-trade workers.

The Supreme Court’s ruling comes just days before the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls is to release its report into the causes of violence after nearly three years of study and hearings.