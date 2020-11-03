 Skip to main content

Supreme Court orders new trial for Halifax man convicted in death of pizza deliveryman

HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial today for a Halifax man who was convicted in 2018 of second-degree murder in the death of a pizza deliveryman.

Randy Riley was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years last year for the death of 27-year-old Chad Smith, who was killed on the evening of Oct. 23, 2010.

Smith was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body and his red pizza delivery bag nearby.

Story continues below advertisement

During the Nova Scotia Supreme Court trial, the Crown called a witness who confessed to committing the murder and said Riley wasn’t involved, but the judge cautioned the jury against considering the evidence.

Riley appealed his case to the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal, on the basis that this warning damaged the defence case, but a majority of the Appeal Court judges upheld the conviction.

The Supreme Court of Canada was unanimous in granting the appeal and ordering a new trial.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies