The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a federal law that expands the privacy rights of complainants in sexual-assault trials, saying that Parliament was justified in trying to protect their dignity and encourage them to report crime.

Since 2018, a defendant in a sexual-assault trial who possesses a complainant’s e-mails, texts, diaries or other personal records must obtain the permission of a judge in a pretrial hearing to use them for their defence.

The law establishing the new process also, for the first time, granted complainants the right to play a direct role in the hearings to argue that their privacy interest outweighs the importance of the records to the defence.

It also gives complainants the right to be represented by counsel in “rape-shield” hearings on the admissibility of evidence about their sexual history.

The court ruled 6-3 that the law should be upheld in its entirety.

The majority made a strong statement about the historical difficulties facing women who report sexual assaults.

“The criminal trial process can be invasive, humiliating, and degrading for victims of sexual offences, in part because myths and stereotypes continue to haunt the criminal justice system,” Chief Justice Richard Wagner and Justice Michael Moldaver wrote for the majority. The other four were Justice Mahmud Jamal, Justice Sheilah Martin, Justice Andromache Karakatsanis and Justice Nicholas Kasirer.

“Historically, trials provided few if any protections for complainants. More often than not, they could expect to have the minutiae of their lives and character unjustifiably scrutinized in an attempt to intimidate and embarrass them, and call their credibility into question — all of which jeopardized the truth-seeking function of the trial. It also undermined the dignity, equality, and privacy of those who had the courage to lay a complaint and undergo the rigours of a public trial.”

Most victims of sexual offences still do not report the crimes, the majority said, and the new law balances the rights of the accused, the complainant and the public.

The majority disagreed with arguments from criminal-defence organizations that allowing complainants to see, in a pretrial hearing, the evidence with which they might be confronted during cross-examination at trial, will blunt the element of surprise and encourage them to lie.

“Providing advance notice to complainants that they may be confronted with highly private information in open court is likely to enhance their ability to participate honestly in cross-examination,” Chief Justice Wagner and Justice Moldaver wrote.

They said there is no right to “ambush” complainants, a point that prosecutors had made to the court.

The three judges in the minority were Justice Malcolm Rowe, Justice Russell Brown and Justice Suzanne Côté. Each wrote separately, saying they would have struck down parts of the law. Justice Côté said the law did not come close to passing constitutional muster.

The Liberal government introduced the changes after the 2016 acquittal of former CBC broadcaster Jian Ghomeshi on sexual-assault charges. In that case, Mr. Ghomeshi’s lawyer, Marie Henein, sprung e-mails on complainants at his trial and used them in withering cross-examinations.

The result of the Criminal Code changes was that a defendant who possesses a complainant’s emails, texts, diaries or other personal records must obtain the permission of a judge in a pre-trial hearing to use them for their defence.

And the complainants have a right to make submissions, on their own or through a lawyer, at these hearings.

In the Ontario case on which the court ruled, Shane Reddick met A.S. online, and she came from the United States to meet him in Toronto. Accused of sexually assaulting her at a party, he said he had videos of her engaging in sexual activity on the night in question and wishes to use them in his defence. Because these video records pertained to sexual conduct, the defence would have had to seek a judge’s permission to use them, even before the new law took effect. (Federal law already prohibits most uses of a complainant’s sexual history in a trial.) The difference with the new law is that the complainant has the right to attend the pre-trial hearing and cross-examine the accused.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Suhail Akhtar found this expansion of a complainant’s right to participate in the process to be a violation of a fair trial two years ago. “This is not an incremental change but one that ruptures the foundation of the criminal trial process and removes an accused’s constitutional protections by providing their defence to a witness prior to trial,” he wrote.

A.S., the complainant, appealed the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada. The trial itself has not happened yet.

In the B.C. case, J.J., the accused, wished to cross-examine the complainant on communications between the two of them, and challenged the law’s constitutionality. Justice Jennifer Duncan of the BC Supreme Court said a requirement that J.J. give seven days’ notice to the Crown could undermine the right to cross-examination. She didn’t strike down the law; instead she “read down” or rewrote the provision to give judges greater control over the timing of the hearing that determines the admissibility of such personal records.

“Many prosecutions solely rely on the evidence of a complainant,” she wrote two years ago. “The danger that the complainant’s evidence may be tailored, consciously or unconsciously, is not illusory. This is why witnesses are almost invariably excluded from the courtroom until they have given their evidence.” A jury acquitted J.J on sexual assault. The Crown did not appeal the acquittal but did appeal Justice Duncan’s constitutional ruling.

Six provinces, the federal government and several criminal-defence and women’s groups intervened in the case.