Supreme Court says Toronto police breached Charter in minority search case

The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that Toronto police violated the Charter of Rights and Freedoms in entering a private yard where a group of men were chatting, and where police found one of the men with a gun and drugs.

By a 3-2 margin, the court threw out the convictions against Tom Le of Toronto, and substituted acquittals. It said Toronto police had arbitrarily detained Mr. Le when they entered a yard by climbing over a low fence, and asking him for identification and to show what was in his satchel. The men had simply been chatting, the majority said, and could have been addressed from the other side of the fence. As soon as police entered the yard, they in effect detained Mr. Le – arbitrarily.

“It was precisely this sort of police conduct that the Charter was intended to abolish,” Justice Russell Brown and Justice Sheilah Martin wrote for the majority, joined by Justice Andromache Karakatsanis.

Story continues below advertisement

Justice Michael Moldaver and Chief Justice Richard Wagner dissented, saying that while police entered the backyard unlawfully, and initially had no right to detain Mr. Le, the arbitrary detention lasted mere seconds before they saw the gun. Excluding the evidence would undermine the justice system’s reputation. (Under the Charter of Rights, judges must decide whether illegally obtained evidence would cause more damage to the justice system than good if used in a trial.) ​

The case is important for urban policing, particularly in neighbourhoods with large racial minority populations.

At issue was whether police had the right to enter a public-housing backyard and search a bag belonging to a 20-year-old Toronto man, Tom Le. The bag contained a gun, drugs and cash, and Mr. Le was convicted on several gun- and drugs-related charges, convictions upheld on appeal.

On May 25, 2012, Toronto police were, according to the prosecution, looking for two men wanted for questioning in a series of violent crimes in the downtown area. In speaking to security guards at a public-housing complex – Atkinson Housing Co-operative – they learned that a certain yard was said to be frequented by drug traffickers. Observing five men chatting in the yard, they entered. Four of the men were black, and one, Mr. Le, is Asian-Canadian. (The two men they were seeking were not part of the group.)

“The police were entitled – indeed, duty bound – to approach the group of men in the Dixon backyard and investigate,” the Ontario prosecution said in a court filing.

But Mr. Le’s lawyer, Emily Lam, said it was a violation of rights that happens all too often in minority communities.

“These are exactly the kind of ‘low visibility’ encounters between the police and marginalized communities that require this Court’s scrutiny,” she wrote in an argument filed with the Supreme Court.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Prosecutors said that police noticed Mr. Le was nervous and “blading” – standing in a way that would conceal a weapon. When they asked him what was in his bag, Mr. Le fled. Officers chased and fought him, and noticed a gun butt protruding from the bag, the prosecutors said in their court filing.

Mr. Le said the officers had no right to enter the yard without permission, and had illegally detained and searched him. The evidence against him – the gun and drugs – should therefore be excluded, under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, he argued.

The trial judge, Ontario Superior Court Justice Kenneth Campbell, ruled that police had the right to enter the yard, and that Mr. Le, as a visitor, he did not have a reasonable expectation of privacy. But even if the police were trespassing, he ruled, Mr. Le’s Charter rights had not been violated. He said no racial profiling had occurred, and race was irrelevant in the case.

When Mr. Le appealed, two judges of the Ontario Court of Appeal largely agreed, finding that, even if police had trespassed, they did not violate Mr. Le’s rights. A third judge – Justice Peter Lauwers, in dissent – called police behaviour “intimidating and oppressive,” and he would have excluded the evidence of the guns and drugs.

Justice Lauwers wrote that police would not have “brazenly entered a private backyard . . . in a more affluent and less racialized community.”​