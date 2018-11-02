Supreme Court sides with Hydro-Québec in dispute with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Churchill Falls generating station

The Supreme Court of Canada has sided with Hydro-Québec in its bitter dispute with Newfoundland and Labrador’s Churchill Falls generating station.

Its 7-1 ruling Friday morning means that Hydro-Québec will be able to continue buying energy at fixed prices, decreasing over time, as set in a deal made in 1969. Hydro-Québec, a public utility, has thus far reaped more than $26-billion in profits by reselling the energy to other markets. The deal runs until 2041.

“The evidence does not show that Hydro‑Québec is acting in bad faith or refusing to accommodate [the generating station’s] situation,” Justice Clément Gascon wrote for the majority. “It is refusing only to give the other party the benefits it itself derives from the Contract, which is not a breach of the requirement that it conduct itself reasonably and in accordance with fair play.”

He said that Hydro‑Québec made substantial investments and assumed significant risks, and has the right to full enjoyment of the benefits of the contract – receiving electricity at stable prices over the long term. And Churchill Falls “received what it expected to receive under the Power Contract, namely the ability to use debt financing for the Plant, and a return on its investment that it considered reasonable at the time of the signing of the Contract.”

The only judge who would have forced Hydro-Québec to renegotiate was the Supreme Court’s first and only member from Newfoundland and Labrador, Justice Malcolm Rowe. He said the two sides entered into a “relational” contract – one that presupposes the two have a “heightened duty” to co-operate and show good faith over time.​

Churchill Falls (Labrador) Corp. Ltd. (CFLCo), a Crown corporation that controls the generating station, went to court in Quebec in 2010 to try to force Hydro-Québec to renegotiate the contract. Its bid was turned down, first by the Quebec Superior Court and then by a unanimous, five-judge panel of the Quebec Court of Appeal. The Crown corporation then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for Churchill Falls argued that a good-faith requirement in contract law means that the contract should have been adjusted to reflect changes in the energy marketplace that were unforeseen in the 1960s.

“Parties who engage in long-term, interdependent, collaborative contracts akin to partnerships or joint ventures owe each other heightened duties of good faith and cooperation that require them to adapt when necessary to maintain the contract’s relevance for both parties,” they said in a filing with the Supreme Court.

“Everything has changed. The entire paradigm has shifted. Of course the parties foresaw some price fluctuation within the cost-based paradigm. But price fluctuation is not what occurred. The very nature of the markets was upended. Energy has become a supply and demand market commodity, with competitive and lucrative open-access export markets.” The result, they said, was that Hydro-Québec became a profit centre “generating billions of dollars . . . . Today, it would be impossible for it to maintain such profits without the power from Churchill Falls.”

Lawyers for Hydro-Québec, however, said the agreement was fair and remains fair. They said it was the product of five years of negotiations with a sophisticated consortium of seven Canadian and British industrial, banking and mining companies that at the time controlled Churchill Falls. The consortium had been asked by the province to explore and develop its natural resources.

They said that Hydro-Québec could have developed its own projects with Quebec, but chose instead to enter into the deal. This gave the consortium a guaranteed market that allowed it to obtain financing for the project.

“In instituting these proceedings CFLCo seeks to deprive HQ, well before the expiry of the term of the Contract, of the very benefits that HQ would enjoy if it had chosen to go ahead with its own projects within Quebec,” Hydro-Québec said in its written argument filed with the Supreme Court. “Moreover, without such benefits, HQ would never have agreed to set its own projects aside in favour of the Churchill Falls project.”

What’s more, Hydro-Québec said, Churchill Falls is asking the courts to intervene where they have no right to do so. “The right that CFLCo purports to exercise presupposes the existence of a judicial power to review and amend contracts in the event of changed circumstances,” it said.