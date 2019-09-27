Supreme Court tosses out order for journalist to reveal her source, in first test of new law

Open this photo in gallery Radio-Canada journalist Marie-Maude Denis makes her way through the lobby of the Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on May 16, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court has set aside a court order requiring a Radio-Canada reporter to reveal her source in reports on corruption allegations against a former Quebec Liberal cabinet minister and organizer.

But the court, in an 8-1 ruling, declined to quash that order for good. Instead, citing new facts raised by prosecutors before the Supreme Court, it sent the case back to the Quebec court to reconsider the matter. The prosecutors gave the new facts to the court under seal, as they were considered part of their investigation.

The majority said that it is only as a last resort that a journalist should be ordered to reveal a confidential source.

The court stressed the importance of protecting journalists’ sources, in the first test of a two-year-old federal law. “Freedom of the press encompasses the ability of the media to gather information, maintain confidential relationships with journalistic sources and produce and publish news without fear of obstacles to their activities,” Chief Justice Richard Wagner wrote for the majority.

Justice Rosalie Abella was the sole dissenter, saying the court order should have been put to rest, and that journalists’ sources should be revealed only in exceptional circumstances, under the new law.

Marie-Maude Denis, an investigative journalist and host of the weekly program Enquête, had been ordered to reveal her source by Quebec Superior Court Justice Jean-François Émond.

The former cabinet minister, Marc-Yvan Côté, faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and corruption in Quebec. His lawyers argued he could not receive a fair trial without knowing who leaked police documents to Ms. Denis, who wrote stories from 2012 to 2016 on alleged links between political donations and the awarding of government contracts. His lawyers hoped to show that the leaks constituted an abuse of process by police investigators, and should result in the charges being dismissed.

Ms. Denis called the protection of sources’ identities “paramount,” in allowing journalists to report on matters of public interest.

The Journalistic Sources Protection Act sets out the terms under which judges decide whether a journalist has to reveal her sources in a civil or criminal case. It requires a balancing between the public interest in protecting journalists’ confidential sources, and in the administration of justice. It also requires that there be no other means of obtaining the information one party is seeking in a court case.

The case has been closely watched by media groups. A coalition of news organizations had intervened in the case to argue that only in “rare and exceptional circumstances” should journalists be ordered to reveal a source. The coalition included The Globe and Mail, Postmedia, Global News, CTV, Vice Media Canada and the Media Lawyers Association. The group said in a court filing that important stories such as Watergate, Abu Ghraib, the sponsorship scandal and this year’s SNC-Lavalin affair could not have been uncovered without the help of confidential sources.

Ms. Denis appealed the Superior Court ruling to the Quebec Court of Appeal, which said it did not have jurisdiction to hear it. She then appealed to the Supreme Court.