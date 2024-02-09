The Supreme Court has upheld a federal law affirming that Indigenous peoples have a right to self-government under Canada’s Constitution, which includes the authority to write their own child-welfare laws.

The 2019 law, called an Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families, represents a break from more than 100 years of assimilationist policies, and from decades of a patchwork system declared discriminatory and underfunded by a human rights tribunal.

Quebec had referred the question of its constitutionality to the courts, and argued that Ottawa had exceeded its jurisdiction. The Supreme Court responded with an 8-0 ruling saying that the law’s purpose was to protect the well-being of Indigenous children and families through culturally appropriate services, thereby advancing reconciliation -- and that, it said, was an overarching national project that was within Ottawa’s jurisdiction.

“For most of Canada’s history, lawmakers have wrongly imposed a policy of assimilation” on Indigenous peoples, the court said in an 8-0 ruling, citing intergenerational trauma caused by the residential schools and Sixties Scoop of Indigenous children.

The ruling went on to quote the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which said child welfare has become, like the residential schools, a site of assimilation and colonization, by forcibly removing children from their homes.

More than half of the children in foster care in private homes are Indigenous, though Indigenous children make up under eight per cent of all children in Canada, according to 2016 census data cited by the Supreme Court.

“Nothing prevents Parliament from affirming. . . that Indigenous peoples have jurisdiction to make laws in relation to child and family services,” the ruling said. “It is equally open to Parliament to affirm that the laws of Indigenous communities, groups or peoples will prevail over other laws in the event of a conflict.”

The author was listed as “The Court,” a device intended to give a ruling the power of a unified voice. The court heard the case 14 months ago, an exceptionally long period, by the court’s standards. (The average is six months from a hearing to a reserved ruling.) Rulings in reference cases like this one are not binding, but the Canadian tradition has been to treat them with respect.

The law provides a framework for Indigenous peoples to oversee the welfare of their own children. It set in place national standards, such as putting the best interests of Indigenous children first, and declared that the First Nations laws in this area take precedence over provincial child-welfare laws.

Under Canada’s Constitution, Ottawa has authority over matters related to Indigenous peoples, but the provinces are responsible for child welfare.

In 2019, Quebec referred the question of the constitutionality of the federal law to the Quebec Court of Appeal. The province said the law exceeded its jurisdiction by trying to dictate to the provinces how to provide services to Indigenous children. Quebec also argued that Ottawa had unilaterally amended the Constitution by affirming the right to self-government under the Constitution’s Section 35. That section protects Indigenous and treaty rights that existed before 1982, when the founding Constitution of 1867 was patriated from Britain and amended.

The Quebec Court of Appeal upheld the law in part, saying that the affirmation of self-government, including the right to govern child-welfare services, did not create a new constitutional right. It said control over child welfare is tied to First Nations’ survival as peoples. But the Quebec appeal court said giving Indigenous laws priority over conflicting provincial ones altered the Constitution, and were invalid.