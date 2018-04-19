Supreme Court upholds law in cross-border alcohol case

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick resident Gérard Comeau buys beer at a store in Listuguj, Que., on April 29, 2016. Serge Bouchard/The Globe and Mail

The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a restriction on possessing alcoholic beverages purchased from out of province, in a case that had major implications for the freer movement of everything from alcohol to marijuana to milk and eggs within the country.

The court was being asked to interpret Canada’s founding 1867 Constitution in a way that guarantees free trade. The court ruled 9-0 that the Constitution contains no such guarantee. If it did, the court said its reach would be vast, taking in agricultural supply management, environmental controls, public-health campaigns and more.

In a ruling signed by “the Court” – a signature used to give extra weight to a ruling – the judges said that the relationship of shared powers among Ottawa and the provinces known as federalism involves a delicate balance that courts should be loathe to disturb.

Story continues below advertisement

Opinion: It’s time for Supreme Court to rein in petty provincial protectionism

Opinion: Canada's beer smuggler is our new national hero

Globe editorial: The beer that could change Canada

“The federalism principle reminds us of the careful and complex balance of interests captured in constitutional texts,” the court said. “An interpretation that disregards regional autonomy is as problematic as an interpretation that underestimates the scope of the federal government’s jurisdiction.” It quoted an academic from 1951 who said the “Canadian Constitution cannot be understood if it is approached with some preconceived theory of what federalism is or should be.”

New Brunswick’s liquor law prohibits the possession of more than 12 bottles of beer or one bottle each of wine and spirits purchased from outside the provincial liquor authority.

Gérard Comeau, of Tracadie, N.B., drove into Quebec on Oct. 6, 2012, and purchased 14 cases of beer and three bottles of spirits. The RCMP had a team watching for violations of interprovincial trade rules, and on the Quebec side, they kept watch on New Brunswickers buying alcohol. They followed them to the bridge that leads over the Restigouche River and back to New Brunswick. As Mr. Comeau approached the bridge they radioed a description of his car and licence plate number to Mounties on the other side. Mr. Comeau was pulled over and fined $292.

“This case began as a simple ticket offence,” New Brunswick told the Supreme Court in a written filing. “A simple case it is not.”

Mr. Comeau challenged the New Brunswick law in Provincial Court and won when a judge ruled that it violated a provision in Canada’s 1867 Constitution. The province’s appeal court declined to hear the province’s appeal; the province then took the case to the Supreme Court. Section 121 says that “All Articles of the Growth, Produce, or Manufacture of any one of the Provinces shall, from and after the Union, be admitted free into each of the other Provinces.” In the past, courts had interpreted that provision as barring customs duties between provinces, but not one that would stop them from creating other regulations limiting the movement of goods.

New Brunswick warned the Supreme Court in its written argument in the case that Mr. Comeau was proposing “an end to Canadian federalism as it was originally conceived.” It described the accepted approach as one of “co-operative federalism,” which allows provinces to regulate sales within their borders.

It said Section 121 of the founding Constitution never has been seen as a stand-alone free-trade provision, adding that it is beyond the mandate of judges to reshape the federation. Striking down the alcohol-buying limits set by the province would mean that “the courts would then be required to reformulate Canadian federalism as it now exists.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But Mr. Comeau argued that Canadian politicians have been hypocrites on free trade.

“While many government leaders extol the benefits of free trade internationally, they regularly condone trade barriers within Canada’s own borders,” he told the Supreme Court in his filing. He said New Brunswick had presented a “somewhat apocalyptic” vision of what would happen if its alcohol-buying limits are ruled unconstitutional. In fact, he said, the real damage has already been caused by a faulty Supreme Court ruling in 1921 that allowed for the creation of non-tariff barriers to trade.

“The design of Canada’s Constitution clearly envisages a form of co-operative federalism that prioritizes free commerce between provinces over the short-term interests of politicians and their favoured constituencies.” If the Supreme Court strikes down the New Brunswick law, it would fix a “distortion in constitutional law that has worked against this country’s economic integration for generations.”

The Ontario government supported New Brunswick’s position.

If the Supreme Court strikes down the New Brunswick law, it said in a written filing, “it would constitutionalize a particular economic philosophy that views unfettered trade as a supreme good to be facilitated, and government regulation of goods as an evil to be minimized. … The Constitution of Canada is not meant to entrench one particular economic philosophy or view of government as the supreme law.”

A farmers’ advocacy group that includes dairy, chicken and turkey farmers said in intervening in the case with the Supreme Court that the stakes are high. A ruling against the interprovincial trade barriers, it said in its written argument, “could result in the destruction of supply management – a regulatory system in place for generations, on which the livelihood of thousands of farmers across Canada depends.”

Story continues below advertisement

In several major cases in the past 15 years, the Supreme Court has thrown out its previous precedents, saying that the Charter of Rights is a “living tree,” and that the Constitution must evolve with the times. It has given trial judges the authority to reject previous Supreme Court rulings if the facts and circumstances around a law have changed. Saskatchewan argues in the Comeau case, however, that it is one thing to overturn precedents on health or social policy, as happened with assisted dying and prostitution laws, and another to change the basic constitutional architecture of the country.

It added that Mr. Comeau wishes to use the U.S. notion of “original intent” of the founding fathers of the Constitution to turn back the clock against provincial trade regulations upheld by courts over many decades. “Using evidence of ‘original intent’ to unwind case law upturns the living tree entirely, burying the leaves and exposing the roots,” it said in its written filing.