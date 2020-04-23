 Skip to main content
Supreme Court will not hear appeal challenging law on succession to the throne

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear a bid to throw out a law that modified the rules governing succession to the throne.

The Canadian law stems from a 2011 agreement among Commonwealth countries that the rules governing succession should be modified to allow a girl or woman to become queen if she is the oldest heir to the throne.

Historically, the oldest female heir would have been set aside in favour of her brother, even if he was born after her.

The changes needed to be adopted in separate laws in all 16 Commonwealth countries to come into effect, something Canada did in 2013.

Two Quebec university professors had asked the country’s highest court to hear their challenge of a Quebec Court of Appeal ruling last year that upheld the law.

The professors said changes to the monarchy cannot be made by simple legislation and instead require the consent of the provinces, which would likely entail constitutional negotiations.

