 Skip to main content

Canada Supreme Court won’t hear Guy Lafleur’s appeal for damages over 2008 arrest

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Supreme Court won’t hear Guy Lafleur’s appeal for damages over 2008 arrest

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear former NHL great Guy Lafleur’s bid to seek damages stemming from an arrest several years ago.

Lafleur was seeking financial compensation following his 2008 arrest for giving contradictory testimony at his son Mark’s bail hearing.

The ex-Montreal Canadiens star had claimed the Crown and police were cavalier in issuing the arrest warrant, that his reputation was tarnished and that he incurred financial losses following the highly publicized event.

Story continues below advertisement

Lafleur was arrested in 2008 and found guilty in 2009, but the conviction was overturned on appeal in 2010. Mark Lafleur eventually pleaded guilty to charges of assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats against his girlfriend.

The police and Crown had maintained they were justified in proceeding with the warrant given the seriousness of the rare Criminal Code offence.

Quebec Superior Court Justice Andre Wery said in a 2015 decision there was valid reason to pursue the charge against Lafleur at the time – a ruling Lafleur unsuccessfully appealed, prompting him to take his case to the Supreme Court.

Report an error
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
Scotch Talk: Cannavision 3 weeks in and 3 years ahead
The latest developments in cannabis, with Globe reporter Mike Hager and his expert pannel. November 8, Vancouver BC

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
Member Experience
State of the Arts Through Fresh Eyes
A conversation with the city's newest cultural leaders, hosted by Marsha Lederman. November 7, Vancouver

Complimentary to subscribers

Marsha Lederman

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019