Supreme Court won’t review disclosure ruling in Steven Galloway defamation case

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Steven Galloway is seen in an April 11, 2014, file photo.

John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a judge’s decision to grant author Steven Galloway access to e-mails between a woman who accused him of sexual assault and staff at the University of British Columbia.

Galloway, former chair of the university’s creative writing department, sued the woman and two dozen others in 2018, alleging he was defamed by false allegations of sexual and physical assaults made by the woman and repeated by others.

The woman and two others applied to have the lawsuit thrown out under the province’s Protection of Public Participation Act, which aims to protect critics on matters of public interest from lawsuits intended to silence or punish them.

Meantime, Galloway requested access to documentation he argued he needed to defend his case against dismissal.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ordered the release of e-mails sent to the university’s president and a professor, documentation the woman provided to back up her allegation and other records.

In April, the B.C. Court of Appeal dismissed the woman’s challenge of the ruling, prompting her application to the Supreme Court of Canada.

