Supreme Court won’t review ruling in favour of B.C. conservation officer who refused to euthanize two bears

The Supreme Court of Canada will not review a lower-court ruling that was a victory for a conservation officer who refused to euthanize two bear cubs.

Bryce Casavant was dismissed from his job for choosing not to shoot the cubs in 2015 after their mother was destroyed for repeatedly raiding a home near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island.

Casavant’s union filed a grievance on his behalf under its collective agreement, but he reached a settlement with his employer before arbitration was completed.

Casavant later argued in court that disciplinary actions should have taken place in accordance with British Columbia’s Police Act, given the nature of his employment as a special provincial constable.

The B.C. Court of Appeal accepted this view last June and nixed Casavant’s firing, prompting the B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union to seek a hearing in the Supreme Court.

The union appealed to the high court to gain clarity on the role of collective agreements when members with special constable status face discipline.

