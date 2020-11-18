 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Surge in virus cases putting strain on B.C.’s health care system, officials say

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Health authorities in British Columbia say the second wave of COVID-19 is starting to put a strain on the province’s health care system.

The Canadian Press

British Columbia officials say the second wave of COVID-19 is starting to put a strain on the province’s health care system and they’re asking people to help put the brakes on the spread of the virus.

“We need to ease this pressure so we can continue to manage the virus in our province and also continue to do the many activities that are important to us,” provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement Wednesday.

They reported 762 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 24,422 since the pandemic started.

Story continues below advertisement

The Fraser Health region recorded 481 of those cases.

Officials also reported 10 deaths, while 16,914 people are considered recovered.

The death toll has grown to 320 people, including two recent deaths at a long-term care facility in the Fraser Valley following a large COVID-19 outbreak.

A statement from Tabor Home said 63 residents and 40 staff have been infected as of Tuesday.

Enhanced control measures with help from the regional health authority have been put in place at the facility, including a rapid response team of clinical nurse educators, infection prevention and control experts and screeners to help staff until the outbreak is over, a spokesman for the facility said.

Dan Levitt, executive director of Tabor Home, said in an email that the facility is maintaining a “robust staffing” with full-time, part-time and casual workers.

A staffing plan for essential services was implemented at the beginning of the outbreak to outsource additional workers from Fraser Health, staff agencies and health-care programs at post-secondary institutions, Levitt said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We appreciate the community’s support during this time. The entire Tabor Village community is praying that Christmas comes early this year and all of the hard work being done to control the virus results in the outbreak being declared over soon.”

There are currently 44 COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care or assisted-living facilities in the province and outbreaks in five acute-care facilities.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said cases have been increasing in elderly adults for several weeks, with those aged 80 years and older now having the highest COVID incidence rate nationally.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies