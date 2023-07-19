An Amber Alert has been issued across all of British Columbia for an eight-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother.

Surrey RCMP say Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were last seen in Krafty’s Kitchen and Bar in Kelowna.

Police say the suspect is Verity Bolton, who is five-foot-two-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes.

The three are possibly travelling in a blue Dodge D250 pickup with licence plate number SJ2708.

Aurora is described as 3-foot-11 tall, with shoulder length brown hair and eyes, while her older brother has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say that anyone spotting the vehicle or the suspect should not approach and should call 911.