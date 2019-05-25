 Skip to main content

Canada Surrey RCMP ask public to help locate missing 11-year-old boy last seen Thursday

Surrey, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Surrey RCMP say an 11-year old boy has gone missing since Thursday evening.

The police say Dominic Mattie was last seen at 5 p.m. PT in the 13500 block of Gateway Drive in Surrey, B.C.

The missing boy is Caucasian, five-feet-and-one-inch tall, weighs about 90 pounds, has light brown or dark blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Mattie was wearing green and black shorts, and red and black Nike running shoes.

Police say they and the boy’s family are concerned for his well being.

People with information are asked to contact the local RCMP at 604-599-0502.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

Callers are asked to quote file number 2019-75412.

