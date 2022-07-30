Skip to main content
Surrey, british columbia, canada
The Canadian Press

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckDarryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

One man is dead and two others are in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Surrey, B.C.

The RCMP says in a statement officers responded Saturday afternoon to a report of shots fired in the 14600 block of 20th Avenue and discovered three males suffering from gunshot wounds.

The RCMP says despite providing life-saving measures, one of the wounded men died at the scene.

Police say the two other victims were taken to hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are looking for any witnesses or those with dashcam footage from the area to contact them.

They say their initial investigation shows it was a targeted incident.

