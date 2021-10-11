 Skip to main content
Survey results to inform new standards for long-term care across Canada

Laura Osman
OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Of the National Institute on Aging survey’s 16,093 responses, 67.3 per cent did not feel that long-term care homes in Canada provide safe, reliable and high-quality care.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Canadian long-term care homes do not currently provide safe, reliable care, and they should put the needs and rights of residents first, according to the respondents of a survey that will help shape new standards of care.

The survey was conducted by the National Institute on Aging and will inform the new national standards being drafted by the National Long-Term Care Services Standard Technical Committee of the Health Standards Organization.

Of the survey’s 16,093 responses, 67.3 per cent did not feel that long-term care homes in Canada provide safe, reliable and high-quality care.

That number was higher, at 75.7 per cent, for people who self-identified as family members, friends or unpaid caregivers to a resident in long-term care.

Last year the Liberal minority government asked the Health Standards Organization to refresh its standards for long-term care.

The first draft of the new standards is set to be released to the public early next year.

