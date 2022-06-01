The Amalgamated Transit Union says a passenger tried to hijack a Mississauga bus but the driver fought him off.

The alleged incident happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The union says while wrestling with her assailant the driver was able to bring the bus to a safe stop.

According to the union, the attempted hijacker left the bus as a MiWay supervisor arrived on the scene.

The union says the suspect drove away in the supervisor’s vehicle but crashed it and was taken into custody.

Jack Jackson, president of ATU Local 1572, says the city of Mississauga needs to take “all acts of aggression more seriously.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.