Suspect arrested in Quebec City sword attack that killed two people, injured five

Police cars block the Saint-Louis Street near the Chateau Frontenac, early Nov. 1, 2020, in Quebec City.

Police arrested a costumed, sword-wielding suspect following a Halloween night rampage in the streets of old town of Quebec City that left two people dead and five others injured.

The outdoors violence began Saturday night at about 10:30 p.m. near the Château Frontenac, the landmark hotel in the walled part of the city, according to police and local media reports.

The suspect then moved downhill through the winding streets. He was seen near the St-Jean gate of the city ramparts, police said. Victims appeared to have been attacked at random on the sidewalks and public stairways of the historic district.

A witness told the radio station FM93 that he was near the water fountain in front of the National Assembly, outside the walled district. “We heard someone shout ‘there’s a sicko with a knife!’ Further away we heard screams. It was Halloween. In the beginning we thought it was pranks, then …”

Police surrounded the upper town with patrol cars and canine squads, ordering residents to remain indoors.

After a manhunt of more than two hours, a man in his mid-20s was intercepted at about 12:50 a.m. Sunday at the waterfront.

The man had a sword and was dressed in a medieval style, said a police spokesman, Sergeant Étienne Doyon.

Sgt. Doyon said the suspect was taken to hospital. The newspaper Le Soleil said the man was barefoot, suffered from hypothermia and didn’t resist arrest.

Le Soleil said it had learned that the suspect had planned the violence for a year and a half, but the newspaper did not have further details.

The suspect was spotted near a quay by a security guard who alerted police, Radio-Canada reported. A photo in Le Soleil showed two police officers taking away a long-haired man in dark clothes.

Three women discovered the first victim in the vicinity of the Château Frontenac, lying on the ground, bludgeoned, Le Soleil reported, adding that police also found a car in front of the hotel, its engine still running, with a sword sheath and cans of gasoline inside.

Other media outlets said the suspect was described as having a samurai sword. There were several crime scenes through the old town and around 4:20 a.m. municipal police asked people to stay away from the area so officers could carry out forensic crime scene investigations.

The five injured victims were taken to a local hospital, and a spokeswoman said their lives did not appear to be in danger, according to Canadian Press.

“Quebec is awaking after a night of horror. Words fail me to describe such a tragedy. I offer my condolences to the families of the victims,” Premier François Legault said in a message on Twitter Sunday morning.

He added that Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume and the Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon will hold a briefing at 9:30 a.m.

