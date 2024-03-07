Open this photo in gallery: Members of the coroner's office talk at the scene of a homicide where six people were found dead in the Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven on March 7, 2024.PATRICK DOYLE/The Canadian Press

A 35-year-old mother and her four children, including a 2½-month-old baby, are among the victims of a mass killing in a suburban Ottawa neighbourhood that targeted a family from Sri Lanka.

An acquaintance of the family was also killed and the father was sent to hospital, where he was in stable condition. Police charged a 19-year-old who was also living in the townhouse, which is located in the Barrhaven neighbourhood about 20 kilometres south of Ottawa’s downtown core, with six counts of first-degree murder.

Police described a “horrific scene” following an attack with what was described as an edged weapon, and said it was believed to be the largest homicide case in the city’s history.

Sri Lanka’s high commission in Ottawa confirmed that the victims were from that country and said Sri Lankan officials were in touch with their family members in the country’s capital of Colombo.

Police Chief Eric Stubbs called the homicide a “tragic act of violence.”

“I want to acknowledge that this has been a very difficult, complex and active investigation,” Chief Stubbs said, adding that some of the details are “disturbing.”

The victims were identified as Darshani Banbaranayake Gama Walwwe Darshani Dilanthika Ekanyake, 35; Inuka Wickramasinghe, 7; Ashwini Wickramasinghe, 4; Rinyana Wickramasinghe, 2; Kelly Wickramasinghe, who was 2½ months old; and Amarakoonmubiayansela Ge Gamini Amarakoon, 40, who was not a member of the family.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Febrio De-zoysa, who Chief Stubbs said was a Sri Lankan national who is believed to be in Canada as a student.

Chief Stubbs said weapon was a knife-like object that was used on all of the victims.

Chief Stubbs was asked if this was the largest murder in Ottawa’s history. “It certainly is,” he said, adding veteran officers who have been with the force for 30 years “haven’t seen one as significant as this.”

Earlier in the day, Chief Stubbs described the incident as a “mass shooting” but the force later said the chief misspoke.

Barrhaven is a fast-growing suburb and the townhouse where the family was killed is located within a block of two different elementary schools.

On Thursday morning, five marked police cars were parked on the street and in driveways near the home, which is a middle unit in a row of brick townhouses. Several investigators in white jumpsuits were going in and out of the home throughout the early morning on Thursday.

Harjinder Chouhan, who lives in the neighbourhood, said that while she did not know the victims, she was shocked at what happened.

“We’re shocked, we feel like it’s not safe any more,” she said. Ms. Chouhan and her family moved to the area in 2022 after hearing from friends it was peaceful.

“We thought Ottawa was more safe,” she said, adding that after this incident, her family feels insecure in the area.

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted on X that he was “devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city’s history.”

“We are proud to live in a safe community but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents,” Mr. Sutcliffe said. “Thank you to our emergency responders who are investigating and supporting those who are affected by this terrible event.”

The Ontario legislature held a moment of silence for the victims of the multiple homicide.

Premier Doug Ford said earlier Thursday morning on social media that the news was “heartbreaking.”

Lisa MacLeod, an Ottawa-area MPP, said Thursday that her community woke up to “shock, grief and tragedy.”

Ms. MacLeod also said that she had spoken to the provincial solicitor-general about the matter, as well as Chief Stubbs.

“There are no words for the heartbreak me and my neighbours feel for the surviving family, friends and playmates of the deceased,” she wrote on X, the site previously referred to as Twitter. “May their memories be a blessing and may justice be served.”

Speaking in Toronto, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians reacted with “shock and horror” to the homicide.

“We expect the police of jurisdiction to be doing the work and keeping us all informed of this terrible tragedy,” he said.

With a report from The Canadian Press

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story, based on comments from police, said the victims were killed in a mass shooting. Ottawa Police now say the weapon hasn't been confirmed. This version has been updated.