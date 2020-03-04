 Skip to main content

Canada

Suspect charged in death of 13-year-old Quebec girl to return to court

ST-JEROME, Que.
The Canadian Press
The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the violent death of a 13-year-old Quebec girl will return to court today.

Francois Senecal, 51, is charged in connection with the death of Oceane Boyer, whose body was found by the side of a road in Quebec’s Laurentians region last Wednesday.

Senecal has been described as a long-time friend of the victim’s family who knew her since she was born.

The procedures at the St-Jerome courthouse are still in their preliminary stages.

Evidence needs to be disclosed to defence lawyers, and the Crown is waiting for DNA analysis.

Senecal was arrested last Thursday, a day after the teen’s body was found bearing signs of violence next to a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

