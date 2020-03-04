Suspect charged in death of 13-year-old Quebec girl to return to court

The suspect charged with first-degree murder in the violent death of a 13-year-old Quebec girl will return to court today.
Francois Senecal, 51, is charged in connection with the death of Oceane Boyer, whose body was found by the side of a road in Quebec’s Laurentians region last Wednesday.
Senecal has been described as a long-time friend of the victim’s family who knew her since she was born.
The procedures at the St-Jerome courthouse are still in their preliminary stages.
Evidence needs to be disclosed to defence lawyers, and the Crown is waiting for DNA analysis.
Senecal was arrested last Thursday, a day after the teen’s body was found bearing signs of violence next to a public road in Brownsburg-Chatham, about 70 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.