Suspect charged in Montreal-area shooting that injured five, including nine-year-old

A 37-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a Montreal-area shooting on Sunday that left five people injured, including a nine-year-old.

Yves Martin Larocque appeared in court Monday in Sorel-Tracy, Que., about 80 kilometres northeast of Montreal, and was charged with seven counts, including one of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He also faces charges related to firearms and criminal negligence.

Larocque is scheduled to return to court Wednesday to issue a plea and will be held in detention until then.

Provincial police say a car carrying four people was targeted by a shooter around 7:30 p.m. Sunday before the driver skidded into a ditch.

Police said the boy was hit by a bullet as he was standing outside a home in Contrecoeur, Que., northeast of Montreal. The boy’s life is not in danger.

The four people inside the car were injured and transported to hospital, and police said the driver’s injuries are serious. Police said the suspect hid inside a nearby residence and was arrested around 3 a.m. Monday.

