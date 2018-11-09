Suspect charged with attempted murder after woman pushed in front of Calgary train

A woman in Calgary has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was pushed in front of a light-rail transit train.
Police say a man and a woman in her 60s were waiting for train on a platform near Stampede Park on Thursday afternoon when they were approached from behind.
Investigators say the woman was shoved onto the tracks as a train was arriving at the station.
The train was able to stop in time, but the woman was seriously injured and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
A suspect was taken into custody by a transit officer.
Stephanie Favel, who is 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation
Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.
We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.