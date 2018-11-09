 Skip to main content

Canada Suspect charged with attempted murder after woman pushed in front of Calgary train

CALGARY
The Canadian Press

A woman in Calgary has been charged with attempted murder after another woman was pushed in front of a light-rail transit train.

Police say a man and a woman in her 60s were waiting for train on a platform near Stampede Park on Thursday afternoon when they were approached from behind.

Investigators say the woman was shoved onto the tracks as a train was arriving at the station.

The train was able to stop in time, but the woman was seriously injured and taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

A suspect was taken into custody by a transit officer.

Stephanie Favel, who is 35, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and breach of probation

Police believe the attack was random and unprovoked.

