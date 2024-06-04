Suspect in 2023 University of Waterloo stabbing pleads guilty to multiple charges

A man accused of a triple stabbing targeting a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo last summer has pleaded guilty to several charges.

Geovanny Villalba-Aleman was initially facing 11 charges over the attack that took place on campus in June 2023, with federal prosecutors saying all those charges constituted terrorism offences.

Police have alleged the then-24-year-old former University of Waterloo student walked into the gender studies class, asked the 38-year-old professor for the subject of the class and then attacked her with two large knives.

Two students – a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman – were also stabbed and police said the suspect then attempted to stab another person.

The stabbing victims sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Villalba-Aleman pleaded guilty in a Kitchener, Ont., court on Monday to two counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault with a weapon and one count of assault causing bodily harm, which the Public Prosecution Service of Canada says constitute terrorist activity in his case.