Suspect in active shooter investigation in Portapique, N.S., is under arrest

Open this photo in gallery Police and RCMP are shown at a roadblock on Highway 102 outside of Halifax during the active shooter investigation in Nova Scotia on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Darren Calabrese/The Globe and Mail

RCMP have arrested a 51-year-old man accused of multiple shootings that left residents of a rural Nova Scotia community hiding in their basements, before fleeing in an imitation police vehicle and uniform.

The suspect in the shootings is Gabriel Wortman, a denturist who owns a clinic in Dartmouth. Corporal Lisa Croteau, public information officer with the RCMP Nova Scotia, confirmed there are “multiple victims” but couldn’t say whether any people had been killed.

Mr. Wortman, who RCMP had warned not to approach if seen, was arrested late Sunday morning at an Irving Big Stop gas station in Enfield, N.S. Before his arrest, he was reportedly driving a police lookalike vehicle, which the RCMP said he would have painted himself.

The president of the police union representing RCMP officers said Sunday morning that it appeared the suspect was intent on imitating a Mountie by replicating a uniform and a squad car.

The car he was driving “is one that he has basically made himself,” said Brian Sauvé, president of the National Police Federation. He added that “it’s all some kind of home fabrication.”

Mr. Sauvé said he has heard that there is more than one fatal victim as a result of the shooting, but he could not specify how many.

Residents in Portapique, about 40 kilometres west of Truro, said they were terrified by alerts from Nova Scotia RCMP that they should lock their doors and call 911 if anyone is on their property.

“It’s an absolute tragedy, a nightmare,” said councillor Tom Taggart, who represents the area for the Municipality of Colchester.

“This is big, it’s terrible. I guess this kind of thing happens in communities across the world, but you never think it’s going to happen here. People live here because they are safe and free, you know, beautiful, innocent people.”

Residents in Portapique, a quiet community on Nova Scotia’s Minas Basin filled with seniors and cottagers, said they saw police vehicles in the area late Saturday night, after three fires broke out.

The mock police car the suspect was driving was abandoned at some point Sunday morning and police began to look for a small silver Chevrolet SUV. The suspect was seen travelling southbound on Highway 102 from the Brookfield, N.S., area, police said.

Mr. Taggart said many of his neighbours learned of the shootings when they woke up Sunday morning.

“These people were neighbours and friends to others in the community, who lived down here because they believed they were safe,” he said. “It’s absolutely terrifying ... I’m hearing reports in the last five minutes of other shootings 20 minutes from here.”

Christine Mills, who has lived in Portapique for 25 years, said she was awakened in the middle of the night and saw two vehicles on a nearby road leading to the beach.

“I found out at 2:00 a.m. I woke up to go to the washroom,” she said. “The RCMP were here all through the night. They had their rifles out all through the morning. They had the main road completely blocked off for most of the morning.”

Police identified Mr. Wortman about nine hours after an initial tweet around midnight asking people to avoid the Portapique area and stay indoors as officers responded to a firearms complaint.

Cpl. Croteau said the police received a call about “a person with firearms” at about 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the investigation “evolved into an active shooting investigation.”

Ms. Mills said she learned from her sister the police were responding to an active shooter.

"Now I haven't heard a helicopter here in over an hour and haven’t seen a swat truck here in about two hours. But it was very, very busy and we weren't allowed out of our houses. Everyone in Portapique was supposed to be in complete lockdown."

- with reports from Colin Freeze and the Canadian Press