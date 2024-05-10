Suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Montreal area turns himself in to police

Open this photo in gallery: The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old man in the Montreal area on Thursday has turned himself in to police.Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old man in the Montreal area on Thursday has turned himself in to police.

Provincial police Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says major crimes officers arrested a man in his 40s, who is scheduled to appear in court later in the day.

On Thursday, around 5:15 a.m., a man in his 30s was struck and killed while he was changing a tire on the Gédéon-Ouime Bridge, which connects Laval, Que., with Boisbriand, Que.

Police released a photo of a white van they said was involved in the fatal collision.

They said the impact was so severe the man’s death was pronounced at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or the accused.