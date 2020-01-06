Suspect in Fredericton shootings to face a second fitness trial

Open this photo in gallery Matthew Raymond is escorted at Court of Queen's Bench, in Fredericton, on Dec. 18, 2019. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Two psychiatrists now say a man accused of killing two police officers and two civilians in Fredericton in 2018 is fit to stand trial, but a jury will have to make the final determination.

Matthew Raymond appeared in Court of Queen’s Bench in Fredericton Monday via video link from the Restigouche Hospital Centre in Campbellton, N.B., where he is currently being held.

A review board will meet Jan. 15 to discuss his detention and any treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The Crown and defence lawyers are to decide on a date for a second fitness trial with a jury, which is required before a criminal trial on four counts of first-degree murder can proceed.

A previous jury found Raymond unfit in October, leading to a 60-day treatment period that included him receiving anti-psychotic medication.

Defence lawyer Nathan Gorham says he’ll make application for the criminal trial to be heard by judge alone.

Raymond is accused of killing Fredericton police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns, and civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, outside an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.