The suspect in a string of shootings that killed a Toronto police officer and an auto shop owner had an extensive criminal record, including ties to a gang at one point.

Parole Board of Canada documents indicate that the man believed to be behind Monday’s shootings in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area had a history of robbery, drug trafficking and weapon possession, as well as gang ties.

The Special Investigations Unit has not released the suspect’s name because they say his family has not provided consent.

But sources close to the investigation, who aren’t authorized to speak publicly, have identified the man as Sean Petrie, 40.

The SIU has said four police officers shot at Petrie, who died after a confrontation in a Hamilton cemetery.

Parole Board of Canada documents say Petrie was banned from parts of northwest Toronto after he was released from prison in 2010.