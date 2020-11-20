 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Accused in Quebec City sword attack to undergo psychiatric evaluation

QUEBEC
The Canadian Press
Police block a street near the Chateau Frontenac, in Quebec City, on Nov. 1, 2020.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

The 24-year-old man accused of first-degree murder in the Quebec City Halloween night sword attack will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Carl Girouard’s lawyer, Benoît Labrecque, told Quebec Justice Sarah-Julie Chicoine today the report on his client’s mental health should be ready when the case returns to court Jan. 26.

Mr. Girouard will remain detained until then.

Prosecutor François Godin told the court about 90 per cent of the evidence against Mr. Girouard has been disclosed to the defence.

Mr. Girouard is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder after a man dressed in a medieval costume and wielding a Japanese-style sword went on a rampage Oct. 31 in Quebec City’s historic district.

The people killed were François Duchesne, 56, a museum employee, and Suzanne Clermont, 61, a hairdresser, and the four surviving victims whose identities are public are Rémy Bélanger, Gilberto Porras, Lisa Mahmoud and Pierre Lagrevol.

