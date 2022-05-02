A psychiatrist told jurors today that the man accused of Quebec City’s Halloween 2020 sword attacks was not considered dangerous enough before the killings to be forced into treatment.

Dr. Gilles Chamberland says that was the case for Carl Girouard despite the fact the accused had openly told health professionals six years before the murders that he wanted to use a sword to kill people.

Chamberland, who is testifying for the defence, said police would have needed to believe there was a serious and immediate danger to arrest Girouard, adding that the danger involving the suspect was unclear.

Girouard, 26, is accused of two counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder and has admitted to the physical acts. He maintains he was not criminally responsible because he suffered from a mental disorder.

The Crown argues that Girouard was able to distinguish right from wrong when he stalked the streets of Old Quebec on Oct. 31, 2020, and stabbed two people to death with a sword.

Chamberland says Girouard suffered from schizophrenia and was in a state of delirium when the attacks took place. He says nothing other than mental illness could explain the killings.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.