Open this photo in gallery: Surete du Quebec police outside an apartment in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., west of Montreal, where multiple people were stabbed, on Feb. 15.Peter Mccabe/The Canadian Press

The suspect in a stabbing attack west of Montreal that left two women dead and a third injured has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Fabio Puglisi, 44, was charged in the killing of his 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour, both of whom were stabbed Thursday in a condo tower in the Montreal off-island suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The victims are identified as Elisabetta Puglisi-Caucci and Manon Blanchard.

Puglisi was also charged today with attempted murder and aggravated assault against another neighbour.

Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp says the neighbour, a 70-year-old woman, is now considered stable after she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police investigators remain at the scene today.