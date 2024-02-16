The suspect in a stabbing attack west of Montreal that left two women dead and a third injured has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Fabio Puglisi, 44, was charged in the killing of his 68-year-old mother and a 53-year-old neighbour, both of whom were stabbed Thursday in a condo tower in the Montreal off-island suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The victims are identified as Elisabetta Puglisi-Caucci and Manon Blanchard.
Puglisi was also charged today with attempted murder and aggravated assault against another neighbour.
Sgt. Valérie Beauchamp says the neighbour, a 70-year-old woman, is now considered stable after she was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
Police investigators remain at the scene today.
The Canadian Press